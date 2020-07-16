150 Iranian Companies Exporting Medicinal Herbs

Iranian companies producing medicinal herbs are exporting their products as they tap into the existing potential to further expand the industry.

An official in charge says a considerable number of firms are now exporting their products.

“At the moment, nearly 500 companies are producing natural and traditional products. Of that number, 150 firms have managed to export their products,” said Mohammad-Hassan Osareh, the secretary of the Science and Technology Development Commission for Medicinal Herbs and Traditional Medicine of the Science and Technology Department of the Presidential Office.

Given the great potential for exporting medicinal herbs, says the department, one of the priorities of the commission is to further enhance the value of basic medicinal herbs.

“The medicinal herbs and natural products industry enjoys a dynamic and growing biome where thousands of people from the private sector are working. This is while, according to a report by the Food and Drug Organization, around 500 companies are known for producing natural and traditional products,” he said.

The official added efforts should be made to increase the number of producers in this sector.

He touched upon restrictions on the transfer of money due to sanctions, saying exporters should be helped to tackle these challenges and to increase the “competitive privilege” of their products.