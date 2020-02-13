13th Int’l Tourism Exhibition Kicks Off in Tehran

The two exhibitions opened in a formal ceremony attended by Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Ali-Asghar Mounesan.

The opening of the exhibitions, held simultaneously for the first time, was also attended by the officer-in-charge of the UNESCO Cluster Office in Tehran, as well as a number of foreign ambassadors in Iran, deputies of minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Iranian lawmakers, provincial governors and mayors, director-generals of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts offices from 31 Iranian provinces, and managers from the state-run and private sector involved in the tourism and handicrafts industry.

Following the official opening ceremony, held at the Persian Gulf hall of Tehran International Exhibition Centre, Mounesan paid a visit to various sections of the two exhibitions.

The Iranian minister also held talks with a number of exhibitors and activists working in the tourism and handicrafts industries.

The 13th International Tourism Exhibition and the 33rd National Handicrafts Exhibition will run until February 15. The exhibition is open to visitors from 9 am to 5 pm.