120 Iranian cities declared coronavirus red zones

According to the ministry, 153 cities are orange (high risk), 167 cities are yellow (medium risk) and only 8 have been declared blue (very low risk).

The highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been spreading fast across Iran, once again pushing up the number of infections cases and fatalities.

Iran reported nearly 37,000 new infections on Friday and 57 new deaths.

The country has so far administered well over 134,000,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine with 54,400,000 people fully vaccinated.

It is trying to contain the outbreak by giving the target population their third doses. So far over 19 million Iranians have received their booster jabs.