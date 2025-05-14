IFP ExclusiveFinanceSelected

11 Russian banks now support Iranian bank cards in cross-border payment integration

By IFP Editorial Staff
Russian Bank Sber

Iran’s Central Bank has announced that 11 Russian banks are now supporting transactions made with Iranian bank cards in Russia, marking a significant development in financial cooperation between the two countries.

Hamidreza Norouzi, Director of Payment Systems Oversight at the Central Bank of Iran, stated that the first phase of the Shetab-Mir card network integration was launched in September 2024.

This allowed Iranian citizens and tourists to withdraw cash and check balances at Russian ATMs using the “Kahroba” application. To date, over 2 million transactions worth more than 5 billion rubles have been processed through this system.

In a televised address, Norouzi also announced the launch of the second phase, enabling Russian “Mir” cardholders to make retail purchases in Iran using the “MirPay” app. Currently, over 163,000 point-of-sale terminals in Iran accept MirPay, with expansion underway in key tourist destinations.

He further noted that the third phase will soon be implemented, allowing Iranian cardholders to make retail and commercial purchases in Russia. These transactions will be settled using the “Mir-Business” exchange rate, updated daily, facilitating cross-border financial settlements between the two banking networks.

The integration aims to boost tourism, trade, and financial independence amid ongoing Western sanctions on both nations.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks