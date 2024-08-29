2 killed, several wounded due to gas leak at IRGC facility in Isfahan: PR

The incident was reported in early Thursday by the Public Relations Office of the Saheb al-Zaman Corps, a subsidiary of the IRGC, which oversees the force’s units that are based in the province.

“Follow-up reports concerning the incident will be announced subsequently,” the office added, without providing further information.

In April, explosions rang out in the province’s capital of the same name after local air defenses fired at “suspicious objects”.

Clarifying the issue at the time, Second Brigadier General Siavash Mihandoust of the Iranian Army said, “The sound was related to Isfahan’s air defense systems firing at the objects and we have not had any damage or accident.”

Space agency spokesman Hossein Dalirian also stated the incident had involved the air defenses’ shooting down several microdrones, noting that “no foreign aerial attack has been carried out so far against Isfahan or other areas of the country”.