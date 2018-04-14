US, Allies Seeking to Justify Presence in Region: Iran

Without naming the US and its western allies, President Rouhani said certain states violate all international treaties by carrying out airstrikes on the sovereignty state of Syria under false pretexts.

“Today we are witnessing how all international principles are violated and certain states and their allies carry out airstrikes against Syria under false pretexts,” Rouhani was quoted as saying on Saturday in a Farsi report by the president’s website.

He went on to say that the airstrikes came at a time when the UN’s fact-finding mission was supposed to visit Syria to verify the US claims that Syrian government forces launnched the suspected chemical attacks on Douma.

Iran’s president raised the question why the US, the Zionist regime and their allies particularly France and Britain don’t learn from the past and added the US violations in the region have nothing but destructions and ruins.

“The US and its allies are seeking to justify their presence in the region,” he noted.

President Rouhani underlined that the West is angry at the defeat of the terrorist groups in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta by the Syrian army.

He said the Syrians have proved that they are ready to stand against the foreign powers’ violence.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood by the oppressed nations of the region and beyond and responded positively to their demands to protect the region,” he noted.

Iran to Stand by Syria

Later on Saturday, in a phone conversation with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad following the US-led airstrikes on Syria, Rouhani said Iran will continue to stand by Syria.

He also expressed confidence that the US-led airstrikes would not weaken the determination of the Syrian people in its war against terrorism.

For his part, Assad said the US-led attack came after the West realised it lost control and credibility in conflict.

He then added the attack increases Syria’s resolve to continue “fighting and crushing terrorism in every inch of the country.”