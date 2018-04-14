Syria Strikes Aimed at Hampering Peace Efforts in Syria: Iran FM

In a phone conversation with his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem on Saturday, Zarif described the US-led coalition’s airstrikes in Syria as “illegitimate and criminal” and praised Syrians for their resistance against the enemies.

The Iranian Foreign Minister went on to say that the US unilateral military violence against Syria came ahead of a fact-finding operation by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons inspectors.

“This is a stark example of the US efforts to make up excuses, hamper peace-making process and back terrorists,” he noted, saying such moves are condemned.

The remarks came after the coordinated missile attack by the US, Britain and France on Syria in the early hours of Saturday over an alleged chemical attack in the Damascus suburb last week.