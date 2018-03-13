Iran Offers Condolences to Bangladesh over Plane Crash

In a statement on Tuesday, Qassemi offered sympathy to the government and nation of Bangladesh and the bereaved families of victims of the tragic incident.

At least 49 people were killed on Monday when the passenger plane crashed in cloudy weather as it came in to land at an airport in the Nepalese capital Kathmandu, Bangladeshi officials have announced.

The US-Bangla Airlines plane carrying 67 passengers and four crew members slipped off the runway as it was landing and fell down a slope, sliding for about 300 metres before it stopped at a football pitch, leaving a trail of twisted metal, paper and luggage along the burnt grass.

Nepal has suffered a number of air disasters in recent years, dealing a blow to its tourist industry.

Its poor air safety record has been blamed largely on inadequate maintenance, inexperienced pilots and substandard management.

In early 2016, a twin otter turboprop aircraft hit a mountainside in Nepal, killing all 23 people on board.

Two days later, two pilots were killed when a small passenger plane crash-landed in the country’s hilly midwest.