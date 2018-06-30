Iran Exports First Shipment of Mat Handicrafts to Qatar, UAE

The shipment contained over 800 mat products, mostly Kapou, a traditional handicraft native to southern Iran that is made of leaves of the palm tree.

Mehr News Agency reported that the handicrafts were exported by a firm affiliated with the Iranian Cultural Heritage, Handcraft and Tourism Organisation (ICHTO).

Under a plan initiated in 2017, the firm buys mat handicrafts from producers in southern provinces of Iran and sells them in markets in north of the country, in a bid to prevent the cheap Chinese imports to dominate the market.

This is the first time the mat products are being exported to foreign countries.