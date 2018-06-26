IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, and picked headlines from 22 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The top story in all newspapers today was the recent unrest in Tehran, where a group of shopkeepers in the Grand Bazaar of Tehran went on strike and held gatherings in protest against the ongoing economic crisis.
Also a top story was the tragic draw of the Iranian national football team against Portugal, which kept the Team Melli from advancing to the next stage of FIFA World Cup 2018.
The re-election of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the victory of his party AKP in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
19 Dey:
1- Dollar Rates to Go Down: Government’s Important Decision on Forex
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Kayhan’s Solution to Economic Woes: Execute Those Who Disrupt Economy!
- Prescription Written by Conservatives for Government’s Fight against Corruption
2- Farewell with Honour
- Team Melli Held by Euro Champions, Says Goodbye to World Cup, Admired by Everyone
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Unrest in Iranian Markets after Fluctuations in Forex Rates
2- Rouhani Makes Decision to Control Forex Market
3- Thank You Guys! We Made History in Group of Death
Ebtekar:
1- Tehran’s Grand Bazaar Shut Down after 40 Years
2- With Erdogan until 2023
Etemad:
1- Heads Held High
Ettela’at:
1- Iran Files Lawsuit against US at The Hague
2- Yemeni Missiles Roaring in Riyadh Skies
Ghanoon:
1- World Cup Loses Iran
Haft-e Sobh:
1- Ronaldo’s Hellish Night
- Iran’s Amazing Match against Euro Champions Not Enough to Keep Us in World Cup
Hamshahri:
1- End of Pride: Team Melli, in Most Brilliant Performance Ever, Was Inches from Victory
Iran:
1- Standing with Pride
2- Rouhani’s Message to Team Melli: You Dears Fought to Realize Dreams of a Great Nation
Jame Jam:
1- Advancing to Hearts of a Nation: A Few Centimetres from Making History
Javan:
1- Well Done: Iran 1-1 Portugal
2- Promising Measures to Control Forex Market Fluctuations
3- Intelligence Minister: JCPOA on Verge of Collapse
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Tehran Market’s Unrest Organized by Certain Elements: Official
Ka’enat:
1- Iran to Launch Secondary Forex Market! Wait Until Next Week
Kayhan:
1- Economic Terrorists Taking Advantage of Bazaar Shopkeepers’ Complaints
2- 15,000 Conservative, Reformist Elites Write Letter to Condemn Call for Talks with US
Rooyesh-e Mellat:
1- US Not a Government You Can Hold Talks with: Iran
2- Wrong Trust: Shamkhani Says Some Countries Reinforcing Terrorism by Trusting US
Sazandegi:
1- Elected King: Erdogan Once Again Takes Control of Turkey Government, Parliament
Sepid:
1- MS Society’s Chief: 75% of MS Pharmaceuticals Produced Inside Iran
Setareh Sobh:
1- Vice-Speaker of Parliament Asks People to Show Resistance for Six Months
2- Anti-US Rallies Cancelled on Anniversary of Korean War for First Time
Shargh:
1- Tears and Pride: Iran Leaves FIFA World Cup with Admirable Performance
Tejarat:
1- We’re Ready for Enrichment: Intelligence Minister
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Epic and Regret: Team Melli Needed Just One Point to Advance to Next Stage