The top story in all newspapers today was the recent unrest in Tehran, where a group of shopkeepers in the Grand Bazaar of Tehran went on strike and held gatherings in protest against the ongoing economic crisis.

Also a top story was the tragic draw of the Iranian national football team against Portugal, which kept the Team Melli from advancing to the next stage of FIFA World Cup 2018.

The re-election of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the victory of his party AKP in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

19 Dey:

1- Dollar Rates to Go Down: Government’s Important Decision on Forex

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Kayhan’s Solution to Economic Woes: Execute Those Who Disrupt Economy!

Prescription Written by Conservatives for Government’s Fight against Corruption

2- Farewell with Honour

Team Melli Held by Euro Champions, Says Goodbye to World Cup, Admired by Everyone

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Unrest in Iranian Markets after Fluctuations in Forex Rates

2- Rouhani Makes Decision to Control Forex Market

3- Thank You Guys! We Made History in Group of Death

Ebtekar:

1- Tehran’s Grand Bazaar Shut Down after 40 Years

2- With Erdogan until 2023

Etemad:

1- Heads Held High

Ettela’at:

1- Iran Files Lawsuit against US at The Hague

2- Yemeni Missiles Roaring in Riyadh Skies

Ghanoon:

1- World Cup Loses Iran

Haft-e Sobh:

1- Ronaldo’s Hellish Night

Iran’s Amazing Match against Euro Champions Not Enough to Keep Us in World Cup

Hamshahri:

1- End of Pride: Team Melli, in Most Brilliant Performance Ever, Was Inches from Victory

Iran:

1- Standing with Pride

2- Rouhani’s Message to Team Melli: You Dears Fought to Realize Dreams of a Great Nation

Jame Jam:

1- Advancing to Hearts of a Nation: A Few Centimetres from Making History

Javan:

1- Well Done: Iran 1-1 Portugal

2- Promising Measures to Control Forex Market Fluctuations

3- Intelligence Minister: JCPOA on Verge of Collapse

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Tehran Market’s Unrest Organized by Certain Elements: Official

Ka’enat:

1- Iran to Launch Secondary Forex Market! Wait Until Next Week

Kayhan:

1- Economic Terrorists Taking Advantage of Bazaar Shopkeepers’ Complaints

2- 15,000 Conservative, Reformist Elites Write Letter to Condemn Call for Talks with US

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

1- US Not a Government You Can Hold Talks with: Iran

2- Wrong Trust: Shamkhani Says Some Countries Reinforcing Terrorism by Trusting US

Sazandegi:

1- Elected King: Erdogan Once Again Takes Control of Turkey Government, Parliament

Sepid:

1- MS Society’s Chief: 75% of MS Pharmaceuticals Produced Inside Iran

Setareh Sobh:

1- Vice-Speaker of Parliament Asks People to Show Resistance for Six Months

2- Anti-US Rallies Cancelled on Anniversary of Korean War for First Time

Shargh:

1- Tears and Pride: Iran Leaves FIFA World Cup with Admirable Performance

Tejarat:

1- We’re Ready for Enrichment: Intelligence Minister

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Epic and Regret: Team Melli Needed Just One Point to Advance to Next Stage