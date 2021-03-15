Zarif Says Regional Cooperation Necessary for Afghan Peace

The Pakistani Prime Minister’s special envoy, who was visiting Iran at the head of a political-security delegation for consultations on the Afghanistan affairs, held a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday evening at the end of his trip.

During the meeting, the Pakistani Prime Minister’s special envoy expressed his pleasure with his earlier consultations, and elaborated on Islamabad’s views about Afghanistan developments.

Foreign Minister Zarif, in turn, underlined the need for regional cooperation to help establish peace in Afghanistan and to preserve the Afghan people’s achievements.