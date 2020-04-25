Zarif, Qatari Counterpart Discuss Regional Issues

During the phone call, Zarif offered congratulations to his Qatari counterpart as well as the country’s nation and government on the arrival of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

The two sides also conferred on the latest developments in Afghanistan, and Tehran’s efforts to help build political consensus and form a comprehensive government in Kabul.

The phone conversation came a few hours after Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held phone talks on the latest developments in the region.

Rouhani told the Qatari leader that Tehran is closely watching the US troops’ movements, but will never start a conflict or tension in the region.

The Qatari emir, in turn, urged all countries to make efforts to stave off tension in the region.

The comments came after the escalation of tension between Iran and the US in the Persian Gulf, especially following the IRGC Navy’s warning to US warships and the subsequent anti-Iran threats made by US President Donald Trump.