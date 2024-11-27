Zarif: IAEA resolution against Iran lacks legal basis

Zarif made the remarks in an interview with IRNA news agency, saying, “Europe and the US are not in a position to make demands and must be held accountable for their actions.”

The reaction comes on the heels of negotiations between Iran and Europe on various topics including the nuclear issue, which are set to start on Friday.

The former top nuclear negotiator stated any new agreement must be based on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which he hailed “as one of the most significant diplomatic achievements globally” that involved extensive work by Iran, the US, Europe, Russia, and China.

Zarif called on the EU to abandon its “superiority complex,” stressing the need for balance and equality in negotiations to reach an agreement.

He reminded that Iran has not left the JCPOA and remains committed to it, while the US has withdrawn from the deal and violated its commitments under the accord.

The Iranian vice president reiterated that no party benefited from the JCPOA’s violation and emphasized that Iran is ready to continue to uphold its commitments but expects compensation for the damages caused by sanctions during the COVID-19 pandemic.