Zarif Holds ‘Straight’ Talks with European Counterpart

In a Wednesday meeting with Danish Minister for Foreign Affairs Jeppe Kofod in the Indian capital of New Delhi, Zarif had straight talks on the reasons for regional tension and insecurity in the Persian Gulf, especially the presence of the US and its Western allies in the region.

They also discussed the JCPOA and the Europeans’ indifference to their obligations, their fear of the US, and other issues of mutual interest.

Zarif also held a meeting with Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu. In the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed bilateral relations, JCPOA developments, and the region’s situation.

The talks were held on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi.