Zahedivafa proposed to Iran’s Parliament as labor minister

Seyyed Nezameddin Mousavi said the Presiding Board had received the note from the cabinet on Tuesday and would present it to an open session of the Iranian Parliament at the earliest so that the lawmakers would start reviewing the proposed minister’s qualifications before a confidence vote.

In June, Hojatollah Abdolmaleki resigned from the position of labor minister, saying his resignation paves the way for more cooperation among cabinet members.

“I tried hard to serve the beloved Iranian people honestly during around 300 days of tenure in the ministry and I thank colleagues in the ministry for their sincere cooperation in this period,” he said.