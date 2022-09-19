2022 world championship: Iran freestyle wrestling team finishes runners-up

The world championship freestyle wrestling competitions were held on September 15-18 hosted by Belgrade, Serbia.

And at the end, for the Iranian team, Rahman Amouzad in 65 kg and Kamran Qasimpour in 92 kg won gold medals, Reza Atari in 61 kg, Mohammad Nakhudi in 79 kg and Hassan Yazdani in 86 kg bagged silver medals, Younis Emami in 74 kg weight and Amir Hossein Zare won a bronze medal in 125 kg weight

In the overall ranking, the US won the championship with 198 points and the Iranian team finished runner-up with 150 points. The Japanese team also finished third with 70 points.

The national freestyle wrestling team of Iran finished runner-up in the world this year, while last year in Oslo, it was in third place with 7 medals, including 3 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medals with 162 points.

The national freestyle wrestling team of Iran has always been among the tops in the world championships and has stood on the world championship platform five times in 1961 in Yokohama, 1965 in Manchester, 1998 in Tehran, 2002 in Tehran and 2013 in Hungary.