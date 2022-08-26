Friday, August 26, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietySport

Women attend football match in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium

By IFP Editorial Staff
Women attend football match in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium

Women in Iran for the first time bought tickets to watch a national football match between two soccer clubs at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Videos and pictures posted on social media show hundreds of women inside the stadium as the national league game between Esteghlal FC and Mes-e Kerman kicked off.

The women spectators were waving blue team flags of Esteghlal FC and cheering from their seats, in a special area designated for them at the 100,000-seat stadium.

The international football’s governing body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), had earlier called on Iranian authorities to allow women into league matches.

Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said last week that the stadiums are ready for the women to attend football matches.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks