Women attend football match in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium

Videos and pictures posted on social media show hundreds of women inside the stadium as the national league game between Esteghlal FC and Mes-e Kerman kicked off.

The women spectators were waving blue team flags of Esteghlal FC and cheering from their seats, in a special area designated for them at the 100,000-seat stadium.

The international football’s governing body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), had earlier called on Iranian authorities to allow women into league matches.

Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said last week that the stadiums are ready for the women to attend football matches.