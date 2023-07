Fires have been raging in “Be Radeh Rashe” Forests in Marivan City since Thursday, and reports said they were still burning as of Friday morning.

At least seven people who had volunteered to help extinguish the fires were wounded but were in good condition after receiving medical help.

Marivan’s Governor Esmail Ahmadi said aerial firefighting would start on Saturday morning, and a helicopter had been dispatched from the capital, Tehran.