Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Who is most extensive football manager in Qatar World Cup 2022?

By IFP Editorial Staff
Sports media website Sportal says Hansi Flick manager of Germany’s National Football Team is the most extensive football manager in Qatar World Cup 2022

According to Sportal, Hansi Flick has received 7.08 million dollars for this.

Sportal says Iran’s National Football Team Dragan Skočić has received the lowest wage among the FIFA World Cup 2022 teams.

Sportal made the announcement after comparing the wages of national team managers.

Skočić has got 680 thousand dollars for coaching Iran’s National Football Team (Team Melli).

This as Skočić is credited with transforming the Team Melli’s fortune since his appointment as manager, claiming 14 wins and one draw out of 15 matches.

Iran dominated Group A in the Qatar World Cup qualification matches and remained top of the group. The world cup finals are scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022. This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world.

