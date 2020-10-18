WHO Donates Respirators, PCR Test Devices to Iran

The World Health Organization (WHO) has provided Iran with 150 respirators and 100 advanced thermal cyclers to run poly chain reaction (PCR) tests amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The PCR test is the proven method to diagnose COVID-19. The consignment of these apparatuses worth more than $2.8 million has been purchased with the humanitarian aid offered by Germany and other international partners. That will increase the capacity of Iran’s national laboratory tests.

Currently, some 27 thousand PCR tests, on average, are carried out at the country’s labs.

WHO representative in Iran Christoph Hamelmann says it is of significance to boost the capacity of conducting tests in order to identify and separate COVID-19 patients in the early stages of the disease and track infected individuals.

This, he says, plays a key role in the early prevention of the spread of the disease and its effective treatment.

According to the WHO official, the equipment that Iran has bought will be instrumental in increasing the rate of recovery among patients who are in critical condition suffering from coronavirus.

The equipment purchases will be sent to reference laboratories to 24 provinces across Iran.

Since the outbreak of the disease in Iran, the WHO has actively supported the Iranian health ministry by providing medical equipment and items.