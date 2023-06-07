White House says remains “firm” on Iran’s missile program

He told reporters on Tuesday that the administration of President Joe Biden has been “very clear, very concise, and very firm on pushing back on Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region to include the development of an improving ballistic missile program”.

“We have laid down very clear sanctions and other activities to push back on what Iran is doing in the region, again, to include their ballistic missile program,” he added.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled the country’s first hypersonic missile, designed and developed by experts at home, in the latest remarkable air defense achievement.

During a ceremony, the missile, named by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as ‘Fattah,’ was put on display in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, the Chief Commander of the IRGC Major General Hossein Salami and the Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

‘Fattah,’ a product of the IRGC Aerospace Force, has a range of 1,400 kilometers and is able to breach all anti-missile shields and destroy them.

The speed of the missile can reach 13-15 Mach before hitting the target.

Enjoying a solid-fuel propulsion system and a second-stage mobile nozzle, the missile is capable of maneuvering in and out of the Earth’s atmosphere.

Addressing the ceremony, Brigadier General Hajizadeh said Iran now became one of the four countries in the world that possess the technology to develop hypersonic missiles.

Highlighting the speed of the Fattah missile, the IRGC commander added that a missile with such speed will be impossible to be confronted.