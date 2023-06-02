WH says senior US, Israeli diplomats discussed Iran, Palestine

“Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan hosted Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer at the White House today to discuss a broad range of global and regional issues of mutual concern,” the White House said in a press release.

“The US and Israeli officials had discussions on enhanced coordination to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, including ways to counter threats from Iran and its proxies,” the release added.

Tehran has repeatedly stated that it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, with Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei even issuing religious edicts against the atom bomb and other weapons of mass destruction.

Sullivan during the meeting stressed the need for additional steps to improve the lives of Palestinians in order to have a more stable region, according to the release.

The two sides also discussed shared concerns with Russia’s deepening military relationship with Iran and support for Ukraine’s security, the release added.

Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly denied claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with drones to be used in the Ukraine war.

Sullivan reaffirmed the Joe Biden administration’s goal of further enhancing Israel’s security and economic integration in the middle East, according to the release.