Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Warning issued as storm hits Iran’s Semnan province

By IFP Editorial Staff
Dust storm Iran

As nature unleashed its fury, Iran’s northern province of Semnan found itself in the grip of a powerful storm, with the city of Garmsar bearing the brunt of its force.

The meteorological event, characterized by fierce winds, saw the highest recorded speed, reaching a staggering 126 kilometers per hour in Garmsar, located in the western region of Semnan province.

Throughout the province, other areas experienced strong winds clocking in at 108 km/h, adding to the intensity of the storm’s impact.

In response to the hazardous weather conditions, authorities have issued a yellow weather warning for Semnan province, cautioning residents and travelers to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

The warning is set to persist until the end of the week, highlighting the prolonged nature of the atmospheric disturbance.

