VP says submitted proposal to Iran govt. for legal talks with US on damages of sanctions

Speaking to ISNA, Mohammad Dehghan said the best way to determine the amount of the damages caused by US actions against Iran is “via legal negotiations between Iran and the United States in the dispute resolution court between the two sides.”

Based on a ruling passed by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, the amount of damages should be determined during two years of negotiations.

“Our proposal [submitted to the government] is to pursue these legal negotiations in the Iran-US dispute settlement court, which was established in The Hague 40 years ago. There are three arbitrators from Iran, three from America and three other arbitrators, who are appointed by the Supreme Court of the Netherlands,” he explained.

In late March, the ICJ ordered the US to pay compensation to Iranian companies after ruling that Washington had illegally allowed courts to freeze their assets.

The United Nations’ top court, also known as the World Court, did not specify the exact amount in its ruling but said it would be determined in a later phase.

The case was initially brought by Tehran against Washington in 2016 for allegedly breaching a 1955 friendship treaty.