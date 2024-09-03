Visually-impaired Iranian sprinter wins silver at 2024 Paralympics

Safarzadeh finished second, clocking 55.39 seconds, just behind Cuba’s legendary sprinter Durand Elias Omara, who clinched the gold with a time of 53.59 seconds.

Bronze medals were awarded to Boturchuk Oksana from Ukraine and Perez Lopez from Venezuela.

Safarzadeh, along with 24-year-old para-athlete and shooter Seyed Mohammadreza Mirshafiei, were the flag bearers for the Iranian contingent during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

She had previously won gold at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships held in Japan in May, where she set a new Asian record by completing the women’s 400m T12 in 57.56 seconds.

Her silver medal has brought Iran’s total medal tally at the Paris Paralympics to 12, including 2 gold medals, 7 silver medals, and 3 bronze medals.

Iran has sent 65 athletes, competing in 10 sports, to the Paris Paralympic Games.