Visitors Can Have Virtual Tours of Tehran Museums amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The move is part of measures to limit non-essential travel to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

“Given the special situation this year and amid measures adopted to stem the spread of the coronavirus, arrangements have been made with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to enable fellow countrymen to have a virtual tour of one museum per day as of March 20, 2020,” said Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali-Asghar Mounesan.

“It is possible to visit museums in Tehran province via the aparat.com website, and those interested can have a virtual tour of museums by watching live broadcasts of the webpage from 16 p.m. to 17 p.m. from March 20 – April 1, 2020,” said the minister.

He added experts will be available during the virtual tours to answer visitors’ questions.

He underlined that similar programs will be implemented in other provinces in the future if the required infrastructure to run such plans are provided.