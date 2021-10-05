Vishka Asayesh Wins Best Actress at US Winter Film Awards for “The Badger”

Iranian feature film, The Badger, directed by Kazem Mollaie and produced by Sina Saeedian, has won the IndeiPix (best independent film) and best actress awards at the 10th Annual Winter Film Awards International Film Festival in the US.

The Badger won the best actress award thanks to the brilliant role played by Vishka Asayesh.

Asayesh had earlier also won the best actress award from the 19th Riverside International Film Festival and was nominated for best actress in the 11the Queens World Film Festival for her role in The Badger.

The Badger was first screened last year, in the 23rd edition of Shanghai Film Festival. It has so far taken part in 45 international film festivals and has won 17 awards.

The Badger also features Iranian actors and actresses Hassan Majouni, Mehraveh Sharifinia, Behnoush Bakhtiari, and Gohar Kheirandish on its cast.

