Friday, February 25, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign PolicyNuclear

Viral pic appears to show notes on Raisi’s reply to indirect US message

By IFP Editorial Staff
An image has been circulating on social media of what is said to be private notes of an individual who was present at the recent closed-door meeting between the Iranian president and the Qatar emir in Doha, which lays down Tehran’s response to an indirect message from the U.S.

According to Tasnim News Agency, from the content of the notes in the picture, it could be understood that President Ebrahim Raisi set three conditions for reaching a deal in Vienna in response to Washington’s message relayed to him by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The conditions include removing the sanctions, giving credible guarantees and closing the case of sites where Iran is claimed to be involved in secret nuclear work.

Viral pic appears to show notes on Raisi’s reply to indirect US message

Meanwhile, other sources said that the Americans had asked for direct bilateral talks with Iran through the same channel.

The Iranian president, however, rejected the request and said the Vienna talks were underway smoothly and without any obstacles whose removal would need direct talks with the US, according to the sources.

The parties to the negotiations in Vienna say significant progress has been made in the diplomatic process aimed at revitalizing the 2015 nuclear deal, which the US left around three years ago.

Tehran, however, says reaching a final deal requires the Western side to adopt a realistic approach at the current sensitive stage and take political decisions aimed at meeting Iran’s interests.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran Sanctions

Editor Picks