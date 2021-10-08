Video of Iranian boat sinking in Persian Gulf

A video had emerged showing a boat sinking in the southeastern Iranian coast of the Persian Gulf with goods on board worth approximately 17 billion tomans (680,000 USD).

The goods included 12,000 cellphones, 6 coolers, 13 boxes of Nike shoes, 45 LED televisions, and 90 vacuum cleaners and fridges.

Several days ago, two boats worth 10 billion tomans sank in Pasa Bandar 100 kilometers from Chabahar in southern Iran.

Authorities in Sistan and Baluchestan’s Fisheries blamed the shipwrecks on Cyclone Shaheen.

