Veteran Iranian MP: IAEA chief is mercenary, should banned from entering Iran

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, speaking to Fars News Agency, stated that “Grossi betrayed both the IAEA, which operates under the United Nations, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Referring to the IAEA’s many previous reports confirming the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, he said: “Grossi submitted a false and suspicious report to the IAEA Board of Governors. Based on that report, the Board issued a resolution against Iran, which then gave the Zionist regime a pretext to launch its attack.”

Boroujerdi continued: “We must file a complaint against Grossi for the major lie he told, which led to this crisis in the region.”

He added: “Under the NPT, the IAEA is responsible for safeguarding Iran’s nuclear facilities. Yet Grossi, as the Director General, did not even condemn the Zionist and American strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. We have no assurance that they will not attack our facilities again.”

The veteran MP reiterated the Islamic Republic’s firm opposition to the production of nuclear weapons, stressing: “We are committed both to the IAEA’s regulations and to the NPT, and this stance is further reinforced by the authoritative fatwa of the Supreme Leader banning nuclear weapons.”