Veteran Iranian actress Farimah Farjami passes away at 71

Iranian media reported on Saturday that the movie and stage actress had suffered a stroke some two months ago and was undergoing treatment at home following partial recovery.

She, however, suffered another stroke recently and fell into a coma before she passed away, the reports said.

Farjami graduated in Dramatic Literature from Faculty of Dramatic Arts, University of Tehran in 1977, and began to work on stage in 1976.

She started her career in cinema in 1980 and had many movies on her record.

Farjami is known for her performances in award-winning movies ‘The Lead’ (1988), by Masoud Kimiaei, ‘The Last Act’ (1990), Varouj Karim-Masihi, and Nargess (1992), by Rakhshan Bani Etemad.

She received various accolades, including a Crystal Simorgh for ‘The Last Act.’