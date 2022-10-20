Velayati calls for reopening of Iran, Saudi embassies

Ali Akbar Velayati told Lebanon’s Al-Manar television that Tehran supports the “friendly and brotherly” county, Iraq, which has been the mediator in the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Velayati said he hopes Iraq can regain its historical role.

The official then turned to the US-mediated talks between Lebanon and Israel on the former’s “maritime border”, stressing that the border should be demarcated and the regime should exit the maritime territory of Lebanon.

Velayati added that the resistance front in the region enjoys “good relations” with others while the western countries are not unified.

He said Iran is at the heart of the resistance front and is standing with Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and Palestine.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official also expressed regret about the recent incidents in Iran asking why armed groups dispatched by Barzani – the ruling family in Iraq’s Kurdistan autonomous region – should enter Iran and kill the country’s Kurdish population.

He added that foreign sides are seeking to find pretexts against Iran in the recent incidents “and this is not natural”.

“Washington and Tel Aviv are not strong enough to implement their plots in Iran and the Iranian nation will not allow such a thing to happen,” he stressed.