Uzbekistan Hosts Exclusive Exhibition of Iranian Products

The exhibition that involves 37 major Iranian companies will run until Friday.

The exhibition, held in an area of 700 square meters, includes separate pavilions displaying different categories of products.

The event has been organized under the auspices of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Embassy in Tashkent.

The opening of the exhibition, held a day in advance of a joint economic meeting between Iran and Uzbekistan, was attended by Iranian Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade and Chairman of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran Hamid Zadboom, Uzbekistan’s deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade, and CEO of Iran International Exhibitions Company Bahman Hosseinzadeh.

The necessary arrangements have been made for the Uzbek business people and merchants to attend the exhibition after coordination with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The 13th meeting of Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Commission of Economic Cooperation, due to be held in Tashkent on December 12 and 13, will be co-chaired by Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade and the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan.

According to Hamid Zadboom, the joint commission is going to draft a document on mutual cooperation in various fields, such as investment and trade, tourism, and banking industry.

He also noted that the plans to hold the exhibition of Iranian products in Tashkent has been devised during a November visit to Uzbekistan by Iranian First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri for taking part in a meeting of prime ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States.

Iran has already agreed on plans to purchase wheat and basic commodities from Uzbekistan, Zadboom added, unveiling plans for an increase in the volume of trade exchanges between the two countries and promoting cooperation in various fields, such as banking, investment in the insurance and customs sectors, as well as the energy, oil and gas industries.