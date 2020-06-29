US Will Fail to Extend Iran’s Arms Embargo: Spokesman

Iran says the United States’ attempts to extend the arms embargoes against the Islamic Republic will fail as Tehran’s consultations with other members of the Security Council show they are all against this move.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said Iran predicts another failure for the United States in this regard.

Speaking in a press briefing on Monday, he further underlined that two to three special moves have been planned by Iran in response and they will be decided considering the situation.

Mousavi said the Iranian foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, will deliver a speech at the UN Security Council meeting on the implementation of Resolution 2231.

“The United States is not in a position to question the results of UNSCR 2231 Resolution and use the trigger mechanism,” continued Mousavi.