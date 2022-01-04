“US will be forced to flee region, thanks to General Soleimani”

General Mohammad Bagheri added that the US will be forced to leave the region, and wherever there is a trace of General Soleimani, the foothold of Zionists and the US is shaky.

Bagheri also vowed to continue the path of General Soleimani to the end and to resist for the ideals of Imam Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic, and martyrs.

He also echoed Iran’s leader’s remarks about General Soleimani that Hajj Qassem and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, top Iraqi commander, should not be viewed as one person, and that they should be seen as a school and a way.

Bagheri further described General Soleimani as a seasoned diplomat who at the same time humiliated the enemy on the battlefield as an informed and brave commander.

General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated in a US drone attack outside Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.