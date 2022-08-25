US confirms soldiers injured in Syria attacks

“One US service member in Mission Support Site Conoco was treated for a minor injury and has been returned to duty. Two others are under evaluation for minor injuries,” CENTCOM announced on Wednesday.

CENTCOM claimed that “suspected Iran-backed militants” launched several rockets at two US facilities housing American troops in both Conoco and Green Village in northeast Syria on Wednesday evening.

US forces responded using attack helicopters and destroyed three vehicles and equipment used to launch several rockets, the statement read.

“The response was proportional and deliberate,” a Centom statement said, adding, “The United States does not seek conflict with Iran, but we will continue to take the measures necessary to protect and defend our people.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has strongly condemned the US Army’s aggression on Wednesday against the people and infrastructure of Syria as a violation of the country’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

He denied any link between those groups and Tehran.