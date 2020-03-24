US Seeking to Use Coronavirus to Perpetuate Hostility toward Iran: Official

Vice Admiral Ali Shamkhani said Tuesday Washington is even happy over the virus outbreak in China.

“It is only US statesmen who regard the coronavirus as an opportunity to perpetuate their animosity toward Iran, like the American treasury secretary’s joy over the coronavirus epidemic in China and its positive economic results for the United States, or the idea of launching a military strike on Iran proposed by delusional Pompeo” said Shamkhani in a tweet.

“Honestly, which ill and criminal mind has given rise to the coronavirus,” added Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.