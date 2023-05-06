US responsible for all Israeli terror acts against Iranian nuclear sites: Security chief

In a tweet, Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), reacted to recent comments by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan about recognition of Israel’s “freedom of action” against Iran.

Sullivan had said that the US “made clear to Iran that it can never be permitted to obtain a nuclear weapon. As President Biden has repeatedly reaffirmed, he will take the actions that are necessary to stand by this statement, including by recognizing Israel’s freedom of action.”

In response, Shamkhani described the remarks as confession to Washington’s involvement in Israel’s sabotage operations against Iranian nuclear sites.

“This confession means that the United States has been and will be responsible for all the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime against Iran’s nuclear facilities and people, and it must accept the consequences,” he said.

Over the past years, the regime in Tel Aviv has on numerous occasions sabotaged Iran’s nuclear activities with tactics ranging from cyberattacks to outright assassinations of the country’s nuclear scientists.