US Regime Complicit in Iran’s COVID-19 Deaths: Foreign Ministry

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the US government’s sanctions against the Iranian nation have made the Coronavirus pandemic even more deadly and brutal in Iran.

“Corona‘s proven deadly, vicious and brutal everywhere, but it’s worse in Iran as it has a cruel collaborator: US regime,” the Foreign Ministry said in a Monday tweet.

“US has elevated maximum pressure to Health Terrorism and targeted Iranian people with inhuman sanctions while they’re fighting the pandemic,” it added.

“We’ll overcome but NEVER forget,” the tweet read.

The trade of humanitarian goods, such as food, medicine and medical devices, is theoretically allowed by the US, but European companies refuse to do business with Iran, fearing secondary American sanctions.

The bans imposed on the Iranian banking system have dissuaded many pharmaceutical firms from doing business with Iran.

The United States in June activated a set of sanctions it had imposed on Iran’s shipping network six months ago, in a move expected to further hamper imports of food and medical supplies into Iran at a time when the country is fighting to contain a deadly coronavirus outbreak.