US Presidential Elections Make Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- World’s Eyes on US

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Prices in Iran to Fall If Biden Wins or to Rise If Trump Wins

2- Three Stormy Weeks of Coronavirus Outbreak

3- Leader: Iran’s Policy towards US Won’t Change

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Economy after US Elections

2- 2020 Race in US Held in Different Way than Previous Elections

3- Zarif: Iran Won’t Renegotiate Terms of JCPOA

4- Interior Minister: Iranian Society Shouldn’t Become Conditional over Political Events in Other Countries

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: US Is Pharaoh of Today’s World

2- Warmonger or Advocate of Peace?

3- A Race that Will Determine 46th President of US

4- Blind Terrorism Knows No Colour, Race, Religion

* Here Was a Kabul University Class Whose Students Are Now Gone

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Leader: Fate of US Will Be Destruction

2- US National Guard on Standby for Fear of Post-Election Riot

Iran Newspaper:

1- American Duel: Will the Loser Concede Defeat?

2- Zarif: Iran OK with Interaction over JCPOA, but Not with Renegotiation

3- ISIS Claims Responsibility for Kabul University Attack

Javan Newspaper:

1- Iran’s US Policy Won’t Change with Arrival or Departure of Individuals

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Situation in US Spectacular: Iran Leader

2- Decrease in Number of COVID-19 Fatalities in Case of Rapid Diagnosis and Free Test

3- ISIS Continues to Deal Heavy Blows to Godfather: Takfiris Attack Austria This Time

4- Most Dangerous Week of US History Begins: Police on Standby across the Country

5- Removal of All Sanctions Is Precondition for US Return to JCPOA: Shariatmadari

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: We Should Be Strong to Frustrate Them

2- Coronavirus Getting More Mysterious Every Day

3- Parliament’s Plan to Remove All Sanctions

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Recent Price Hikes Not Justifiable at All

2- Coronavirus Figures: Real or Cover-up?

3- Concerns about Election Riots in US

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Game of Thrones

2- Iran Leader: Our Policy towards US Won’t Change

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: It Makes No Difference Who Will Win US Elections

2- Iranian Coach of Russia Karate Team Only Iranian to Have Received COVId-19 Vaccine

* They Said You May Not Survive!

Shargh Newspaper:

1- US’ New Face after Nov. 3