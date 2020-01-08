US Presence in Middle East Must End: Iran Leader

Addressing hundreds of people in Tehran, the Leader said the US presence in the region has brought nothing but sedition and destruction.

“They insist on spreading this corruption to Iran as well,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, referring to the calls for negotiation between the two sides as a prelude to that.

“This needs to end,” he said, saying that regional states do not accept such presence.

The Leader referred to the IRGC’s missile strikes against the US’ Ain al-Assad military as a slap in the US’ face, but “revenge” is something else.

He said the revenge will be taken once the US leaves the region.