US’ Momentary Joy over Soleimani’s Assassination Not to Last Long: IRGC

In an interview with Iran’s state TV on Friday morning, IRGC Spokesman General Ramezan Sharif emphasized that Iran will soon exact revenge for the martyrdom of Major General Soleimani, who was assassinated in a US airstrike at the airport of Baghdad early Friday.

“Such momentary joy of Americans will definitely turn into mourning not too late, and we will take revenge for the blood of that glorious martyr,” the IRGC spokesman added.

Sharif also noted that the IRGC is going to “open a new chapter” from now on and the front of resistance is going to set out a new starting point.

He also expressed confidence that General Soleimani’s followers will make his goals materialize, saying the late commander has multiple substitutes, although the IRGC does not deem it appropriate to publicize his successors.

“Our resolve to take revenge against the US and Zionism will be strengthened,” he added.