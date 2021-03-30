US Has No Way but to Return to JCPOA: Iran

The Iranian government spokesman says the Biden administration has no other way but to return to its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Ali Rabiei said urged signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to work towards lifting the sanctions.

“The violators of the JCPOA should know that the more they drag their feet with efforts to lift the sanctions, the more distant the outlook for relations with Iran will become,” he said.

“We are confident that the US government has no other logical option but to return to the JCPOA and lift all sanctions, even after the 12th [Iranian] administration’s tenure draws to a close,” he added.

He also noted that Tehran is determined not to allow illegal US sanctions disrupt the trend of Iran’s constructive cooperation with the international community.

He said the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will keep working till its last day in office to have US sanctions lifted.