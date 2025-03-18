IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Report: Iranian F-14s intercept US MQ-4C spy drone; surveillance aircraft forced to retreat

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Air Defense System

A US MQ-4C surveillance drone retreated after being confronted by Iranian fighter jets near Iran’s airspace on Monday night, according to a report by Fars News Agency.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force stated that the American spy drone immediately withdrew upon encountering Iranian F-14 fighter jets and reconnaissance drones.

The armed forces of Iran emphasized their readiness to defend against any aggression and launch decisive strikes against enemy interests in West Asia.

In a statement, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Unit warned that Iran will shoot down any enemy aircraft, manned or unmanned, that violates its airspace.

The IRGC cautioned adversaries against any provocations, underscoring Iran’s preparedness to respond to threats.

The MQ-4C drone, a stealthy surveillance aircraft with a length of 14.5 meters and a wingspan of 40 meters, is one of the US military’s advanced radar-evading platforms.

The escalation came as the US has launched relentless attacks on Yemen’s Ansarullah forces for blocking the Red Sea in retaliation for Israeli aggression on Palestine. The US blames Iran for shoring up the Yemeni movement.

