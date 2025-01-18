US flag removed from Iranian government yard to ease tensions

The practice, common in rallies for years, was implemented in the government yard before the current administration took office. The removal aligns with President Massoud Pezeshkian’s moderate policies.

Former Iranian diplomat Fereydoun Majlesi praised the removal, calling it a logical step towards rational actions. He noted that such symbolic and provocative behaviors are no longer appropriate years after the 1979 Revolution, as familiarity with governmental and international norms has grown.

The US flag has been placed at the entrance of many state-run buildings across the country, forcing visitors to step on it.

The action conflicted with the current administration’s foreign policy stance, which emphasizes constructive interaction with the world, including the US.

President Pezeshkian recently stated in an NBC interview that Iran is ready for dialogue.

While deep-seated differences between Iran and the US persist, removing symbolic provocations can create a more conducive environment for dialogue and interaction.

Majlesi emphasized that flags represent nations and should be respected, just as Iran expects respect for its symbols.