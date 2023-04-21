US says prefers diplomacy with Iran over nuclear program

“We have long said that we are absolutely committed to ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, and we still believe that diplomacy is the best way to achieve that,” Patel told reporters on Thursday.

“And at the same time, we’re also preparing for all possible options and contingencies in full coordination with our allies and partners on this,” the spokesperson added.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons, stressing its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes.

Iran has cautioned the United States that the window of opportunity for an agreement on reviving the nuclear deal will not remain open forever, urging Washington to adopt a constructive approach to salvage the accord.

Iran showed to the world the peaceful nature of its nuclear program by signing the JCPOA with six world states — namely the US, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China. But, Washington’s unilateral withdrawal in May 2018 and its subsequent re-imposition of sanctions against Tehran left the future of the deal in limbo.

Negotiations between the parties to the landmark agreement kicked off in Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of bringing the US back into the deal and putting an end to its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

The discussions, however, have been at a standstill since August 2022 due to Washington’s insistence on not lifting all of the anti-Iran sanctions and offering the necessary guarantees that it will not exit the agreement again.