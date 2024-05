US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller offered the condolences in a statement on Monday.

“The United States expresses its official condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, and other members of their delegation in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.”

Raisi lost his life alongside his accompanying delegation after their chopper crashed in the Dizmar forest in East Azarbaijan Province on Sunday.