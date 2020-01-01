US Accusations Aimed at Deflecting Public Attention: Iran

Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi made the comment in response to the baseless accusations brought by the US against Iran following the recent developments in Iraq.

He said the US wants to deviate attention from public anger in Iraq at the United States’ recent deadly strikes against the positions of Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) as well as America’s 17-year occupation of Iraq during which more than 300 innocent Iraqis have been killed.

He said the PMU together with its affiliated groups is a fully Iraqi group which operates under the supervision of Iraq’s legal, legitimate and elected government and its laws.

“This group plays a pivotal role in fighting the ISIS terrorist group and defeating it, and today, is the key element which guarantees the terrorist group will not be revived,” he said.

He rejected the United States’ groundless accusations against Iran and warned against any injudicious reaction and miscalculation by US officials. He called on the White House to rethink its destructive policies in the region.