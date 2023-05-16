Unusual snow hits cities across Iran

Red Cross rescue teams had to deploy to help a group of nomads stranded on a route between Sareyn and Meshgin Shahr, in Iran’s northwestern Ardebil Province.

Nearby, a snowstorm was battering other groups of nomads, and rescue personnel were deployed.

Food, petroleum, and camping gear were distributed among the rescued individuals, who were taken to safer areas.

On Monday, spring-time snow had fallen in parts of Varzaqan Town, in Iran’s East Azarbaijan Province.

Both East Azarbaijan and Ardebil are famous for their colder than usual weather. Still, the recent snow that came even though temperatures had earlier risen to summer-time levels was specially unusual.

All the way across the country, Iran’s northeast, villages in North Khorasan Province also experienced snowfall.

On Monday night, the temperature abruptly fell in the Iranian capital, Tehran, too.