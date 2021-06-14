UNSC Resolution 2231 Says Nothing about Iran Missiles: Spokesman

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 imposes no restriction on Iran’s missile program, rejecting such interpretations as “incorrect and very unlikely”.

“Certain interpretations of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, offered by those who well know what subjects the Resolution covers, are both incorrect and very unlikely,” Khatibzadeh told reporters in a press conference on Monday.

“In the Resolution 2231, there is no word of any restriction against Iran’s missile program,” he added.

“Such unlikely interpretations of the clear and explicit words stipulated in the Resolution 2231 will only undermine the credibility of those who make such claims,” the spokesman noted.

Khatibzadeh called on world leaders to stop focusing on such issues, and instead implement their own “long-overdue commitments”.